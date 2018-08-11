By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a bit of a lull in spots this afternoon, more rain and thunderstorms will be moving through the area tonight. Just like with this morning’s activity, any storm has the ability to create torrential, flooding rain…be extra cautious if you’re out and about tonight!

Expect more storms tomorrow with a slight bump in temps into the lower 80s. It doesn’t appear that storms will be as prevalent, but the flooding risk still continues.

After a dip in temps this weekend compared to the past week, we’ll warm up nicely next week with temps in the mid & upper 80s…along with a few more storm chances.

Have a great night!