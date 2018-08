Good Morning!

Expect a wet weekend due to TWO lingering cold fronts that will combine forces to bring some some heavy, potentially flooding rains. Low pressure will ride a front in waves across the area. This will be bringing some bouts of heavy rain especially after noon.

Some flooding is possible, and the NWS agrees, because they have issued a widespread Flash Flood Watch. Rainfall could exceed 2″ in areas. Sunday is a bit drier, but showers still linger.

