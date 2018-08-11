37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Central Park West, Local TV, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A garbage truck driver is facing multiple charges following a deadly accident along Central Park West.

A tourist from Australia was riding a bicycle in a bike lane Friday afternoon when an Uber driver pulled out in front of her near 67th Street. After swerving to avoid the Uber, she was struck by the garbage truck.

“It’s just disgusting what happened here,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We’re going to make sure there’s a full investigation and we’re going to make sure that there are real consequences if anything happened here that was illegal.”

23-year-old Madison Lyden was taken to Roosevelt Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The mayor called Lyden’s death “another example of reckless driving.”

44-year-old Felipe Chairez, of Centereach, is facing several charges including DWI.

