NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A flash flood warning was issued for parts of the Tri-State area early Saturday as heavy rain battered New York City and it’s surrounding suburbs.

Flash flood warning expanded to include New York Metro until 10:15. pic.twitter.com/gW87YMLnRO — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 11, 2018

Originally issued for parts of northern New Jersey, the warning was expanded to the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan, and parts of Brooklyn through 10:15 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for The Bronx NY, New Rochelle NY, Mount Vernon NY until 9:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/i0ExTzk1h0 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 11, 2018

A severe thunderstorm warning was also in effect for parts of the city and southern Westchester until 9:15 a.m., with wind gusts up to 60 miles-per-hour possible. The storms are likely to linger throughout the weekend, which could lead to additional flooding issues.

Temperatures were expected to climb Sunday, with an additional risk for thunderstorms which weren’t expected to be as widespread or severe. Any additional downpours, though, would add to the already existing flood risk.

