Filed Under:Fast Food, McDonald's

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are you a fast food fanatic? Do Big Macs make your eyes glaze over with glee? Well, you might be in luck.

McDonald’s is tempting folks who use its smartphone app with a chance to win free food for life.

It’s called the “Mobile McGold Card,” and anyone who places an order on the McDonald’s app is eligible.

The contest runs from now through August 24th, with users able to log one entry per day. The winner will receive two free meals a week for fifty years, as well as a 24 carat gold cell phone case to celebrate their elite McGold status.

