Filed Under:Clark Fouraker, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police shot and wounded a teen suspect they say was firing a handgun into a crowd of people in Queens late Friday.

The NYPD says the uniformed officers were sent to disperse a disorderly crowd near the corner of Redfern and Nameoke Avenues in Far Rockaway around 10:30 p.m.

As the crowd was dispersing, investigators say the officers observed the 15-year-old suspect firing a handgun towards it. After multiple commands to drop the weapon, the officers opened fire and struck the teen several times.

The boy was rushed to Long Island Jewish Hospital where he’s currently stable and in police custody along with another person being questioned regarding to the shooting. Officials say his handgun was recovered at the scene, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the 15-year-old pointed it towards the officers.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stick with CBSNewYork as this story continues to develop.

