NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police shot and wounded a teen suspect they say was firing a handgun into a crowd of people in Queens late Friday.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged Saturday with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.

The NYPD says the uniformed officers were sent to disperse a disorderly crowd near the corner of Redfern and Nameoke Avenues in Far Rockaway around 10:30 p.m.

As the crowd was dispersing, investigators say the officers observed the 15-year-old suspect firing a handgun towards it. After multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon, the officers opened fire and struck the teen several times.

“The police actually asked the young man to drop the weapon,” said witness Marion Moses. “He kind of smiles and still didn’t drop the weapon. There was like a little delay. Even with the delay, they gave him a chance.”

The boy was rushed to Long Island Jewish Hospital where he’s currently stable and in police custody along with another person being questioned regarding to the shooting. Officials say a Smith & Wesson handgun was recovered at the scene, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he pointed it towards the officers.

The incident remains under investigation.

