POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run crash critically injured a 14-year-old girl Thursday night in New Jersey.

Brittany Keifer, 26, of Point Pleasant, was arrested on Saturday.

Prosecutors said witnesses told them the girl was carried 15 to 20 feet on the hood of the car before being thrown off the vehicle.

Police said a black sedan heading east on Route 88 near Sunset Avenue hit the teen as she was trying to cross the street on her bicycle with two friends. The driver never stopped.

The section of road has no street light, no crosswalk and no stop sign.