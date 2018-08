NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Get ready to chow at a riverside bash held by local grill masters.

Next weekend is the 19th annual Blues BBQ Festival at Hudson River Park along Manhattan’s West Side.

Hugh Mangum, pitmaster with Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue, and Tom Linden, Vice President of marketing and events at Hudson River Park stopped by to tell us more about what to expect.

For more information, head over to the event’s official WEBSITE.