By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re dealing with another damp & muggy day…with a threat for more showers and thunderstorms. It won’t be quite as active as yesterday, but any storms that pop up will drop heavy rain…adding to the local flooding issues.

Monday will be a touch warmer with a risk for storms continuing. It appears that there will be a bit more in the way of coverage, so more folks should keep the rain gear handy. Expect seasonably warm temps in the low & mid 80s.

As you head through the late week, the rain chances will diminish – and the temps will soar! It’s possible we’ll get back into the low 90s by the end of the week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

 

