NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes introduce Bianca and Nellie.

Bianca is a six-month-old huskie/hound mix who’s both playful and loving, while Nellie is a six-month-old Basenji/hound mix who loves to be held.

Both pups are looking for their forever home, and you can get to know them better by watching the video above.

Here you can keep track of which furry friends are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue.