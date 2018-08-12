NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Even though summer might be winding down, there’s plenty of grilling left to be done.

Chef Brandon Fay, Managing Director of Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by with some tips on the best veggies to add to your grill this summer.

Here’s a look at some of the recipes Chef Brandon tried out:

Grilling Corn in the Husk

Step 1. Do not over complicate it. If a vegetable and a grill had a baby it would be Corn. This is the undisputed champion of summer vegetables, it is king.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

For grilling

4 ears corn, in husks

1 tbsp. kosher salt

How to make it:

Preheat grill to medium to high. Fold back the outer husks and remove the silk from the corn; discard silk. Fold husks back over the ear, and place the ears of corn in a large bowl of cold water with 1 tablespoon of salt for 10 minutes. We want to add some moisture to the corn for grilling. Place corn directly on top of grill. Rotating occasionally until husks are blackened and kernels are fork tender. Approx. 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool, remove from husks and eat on the cob.

Sweet Grilled Onions Rings

Don’t let these onions fall apart!

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

For grilling

4 large Vidalia onions, trimmed and peeled

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

16, 8” Bamboo Skewers, soaked in water

How to make it:

Preheat grill to medium to high. Drive 4 skewers through each onion, evenly spaced. Slice onion evenly on either side of skewers, slicing onions into approx. ½ inch rings. Brush the slices on both sides with olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Place skewered onion rings directly on grill, rotating occasionally until onions are golden brown. Approx. 10 to 15 minutes.

Portobello Mushroom Caps

Grill this mushroom cap and eat it whole. Like a juicy steak.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

For grilling

4 large Portobello mushroom caps

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp. minced onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. chopped rosemary

4 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

How to make it:

Preheat grill to medium to high Clean mushrooms and remove stems. Set aside whole mushroom caps In a medium size bowl, combine the oil, onion, garlic, rosemary and vinegar. Submerge mushroom cap in mixture, let marinate for 30 minutes Place marinated mushroom caps directly on grill, rotating occasionally until mushroom caps are tender. approx. 10 to 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Grilled Eggplant

Grilling eggplant transforms this spongy vegetable into a creamy, almost spreadable texture.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

For grilling

5 lbs. eggplant, trim off end pieces, sliced lengthwise ½ inch thick

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to season

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 cup chopped basil

How to make it:

Preheat grill medium to high. Brush each eggplant slice with oil and season with salt and pepper Place eggplant directly on grill, rotating occasionally until eggplant is slightly charred and tender. Approx. 5 to 10 minutes. Top with freshly grated cheese and basil.

Grilled Zucchini

One of my favorite sweet summer treats.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

For grilling

6 medium size whole zucchini, trim off end pieces, quarter lengthwise

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to season

3 whole lemons

1 tbsp. Maldon Sea Salt

How to make it: