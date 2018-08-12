37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Intrepid Sea Air And Space Museum, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of the commissioning of the U.S.S. Intrepid.

The World War II-era aircraft carrier is now home to the Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum on the Hudson River off Manhattan’s West Side.

Jerry Feola served aboard the Intrepid from 1966 to 1968 as an Aviation Structural Mechanic Third Class. He now volunteers with the museum regularly, and stopped by with the Intrepid’s Director of Individual Giving Alice Stryker to offer up some details on how the museum is marking the special anniversary

For more information, visit the museum’s WEBSITE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s