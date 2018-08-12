NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — One suspect is behind bars and police are searching for another after they say a man was stabbed on a subway train in Manhattan overnight.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday on an E train at or near the Lexington Avenue/53rd Street station.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was wounded in the torso and has been taken to a hospital. He’s expected to survive.

A 21-year-old Queens man has been arrested on assault and other charges. He’s awaiting arraignment.

A second suspect is at large.

