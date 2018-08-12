37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Someone in the Big Apple could be waking up Sunday with 245 million reasons to smile.

The sole winning ticket for Saturday night’s $245.6 million powerball jackpot drawing was purchased at a Stop & Shop on Staten Island.

Lottery officials say the lucky numbers were from a Quick Pick ticket, meaning they were randomly generated by a computer at the store.

If you bought a ticket at the Stop & Shop at 2754 Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp, make sure to grab it to check and see if you’re the big winner.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing are 05 43 56 62 68, powerball 24, powerplay x2.

If the winner chooses to take the lump sum option, they’ll be walking away with an estimated $147,844,558.62 after a 25 percent federal tax is applied in addition to state and city taxes. New York State does require the winner to come forward to claim their money, but some lawyers say winners can place their money in a trust which can be represented by an attorney. That way, the real winner can stay private.

A ticket winning a second prize of $1 million was also sold in Georgia.

