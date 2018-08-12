37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMFamily Guy
    11:30 PMFamily Guy
    12:00 AMBob's Burgers
    12:30 AMBob's Burgers
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:30 PMCBS 2 News
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMCSI: Miami
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Crash, Local TV

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed Sunday in a car crash in Brentwood.

A Toyota Corolla looked completely mangled as it was being towed from the scene. Suffolk County police said the vehicle was on Crooked Hill Road near the Long Island Expressway at around 2 p.m. on Sunday when the driver, identified as 39-year-old Olvin Jimenez, lost control, crossed into the northbound lane and collided with Toyota RAV4.

Olvin Jimenez and front-seat passenger Erica Jimenez-Mejia, 39, of 224 Sherman Ave. in Brentwood, were killed, police said.

Five other people were injured in the wreck, including two children, ages 2 and 10, police said.

The road had to be closed while the scene was cleaned-up and police investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s