BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed Sunday in a car crash in Brentwood.

A Toyota Corolla looked completely mangled as it was being towed from the scene. Suffolk County police said the vehicle was on Crooked Hill Road near the Long Island Expressway at around 2 p.m. on Sunday when the driver, identified as 39-year-old Olvin Jimenez, lost control, crossed into the northbound lane and collided with Toyota RAV4.

Olvin Jimenez and front-seat passenger Erica Jimenez-Mejia, 39, of 224 Sherman Ave. in Brentwood, were killed, police said.

Five other people were injured in the wreck, including two children, ages 2 and 10, police said.

The road had to be closed while the scene was cleaned-up and police investigated.