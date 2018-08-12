SEATTLE (CBSNewYork) — If you’re longing for fall, Starbucks is ushering in the season a bit earlier this year.

The java giant is reportedly planning to offer its Pumpkin Spice Latte and other fall favorites starting August 28th.

It’s about a week earlier than in previous years.

Business Insider reported the plan after reviewing Starbucks internal documents.

The company says the PSL, created in 2003, is their most popular seasonal beverage of all time and was invented on the heels of the success of their Eggnog Latte and Peppermint Mocha Beverages.