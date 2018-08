GREAT NECK, N.Y. (Patch.com) – Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Great Neck on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a 60-year-old woman was stabbed in a North Road residence at approximatley 3:52 p.m. She was taken by Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased by a hospital physician.

Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

