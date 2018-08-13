8/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’ll see rain around the area this afternoon with locally heavy rainfall for some. This will likely lead to more flooding, especially where heavier rain has already fallen this morning and in recent days. These conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for New Jersey and NYC which will remain in effect until midnight tonight.

Shower activity will last into the evening and diminish somewhat overnight. But again, the flood risk will remain high as we’re anticipating locally heavy rainfall, which would likely lead to more flooding.

We’re anticipating another round of showers and storms tomorrow, so we’ll remain on alert for localized flooding issues. It will be warmer, too, with temps returning to the 80s.

Then finally, by Wednesday, it looks we’ll change gears, put away the umbrellas, and start talking heat!