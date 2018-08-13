37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
8/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines
Filed Under:Weather Stories

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’ll see rain around the area this afternoon with locally heavy rainfall for some. This will likely lead to more flooding, especially where heavier rain has already fallen this morning and in recent days. These conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for New Jersey and NYC which will remain in effect until midnight tonight.

nu tu 7day auto weather app copy 8/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Shower activity will last into the evening and diminish somewhat overnight. But again, the flood risk will remain high as we’re anticipating locally heavy rainfall, which would likely lead to more flooding.

nu tu alert flash flood copy 8/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’re anticipating another round of showers and storms tomorrow, so we’ll remain on alert for localized flooding issues. It will be warmer, too, with temps returning to the 80s.

nu tu skycast 3d tomorrow copy 8/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Then finally, by Wednesday, it looks we’ll change gears, put away the umbrellas, and start talking heat!

