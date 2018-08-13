By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody! If you thought the rain chances were over once we started the new week, think again. It’ll be another warm & muggy August day with a risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

It appears that we have a pretty decent chance of storms, so keep the umbrella handy! Expect seasonably warm temps in the low & mid 80s.

As you head through the week, the rain chances will diminish – and the temps will soar! It’s possible we’ll get back into the low 90s by the end of the week.