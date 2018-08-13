NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A coach bus with about 50 passengers struck at bridge overpass at Newark’s Penn Station on Edison Place around midnight.

The bus was scheduled to pull into Newark from Washington, DC, around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reports.

The impact sheared off the front of the bus as windows shattered and sent broken glass raining onto passengers.

Those in the bus described the scene after the bus hit the overpass.

“The bus hit it and everything inside crashed, everything was a mess,” said Ronnie Tran. “The glass crashed and everything (was) falling down – people yelling, people crying.”

“I was sleeping in the bus and felt a sudden jerk,” said Vijay Rupani. “I was in shock and everyone’s face was bleeding.”

Passengers said those sitting at the front of the bus were the most hurt, but police said non of the injuries appeared life threatening.