37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:00 AMImpractical Jokers
    01:30 AMThe Game
    02:00 AMFamily Guy
    02:30 AMAmerican Dad!
    03:00 AMKing of the Hill
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Far Rockaway, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 11-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say a hit-and-run driver plowed into him while he was riding his bike in Far Rockaway, Queens Monday night.

Investigators say the boy was riding along Dickens Street when a black sedan hit his bike, sending the boy flying into the air.

The child was transported to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police say it appears the vehicle had the right of way, but that driver could now face charges for fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s