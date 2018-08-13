NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 11-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say a hit-and-run driver plowed into him while he was riding his bike in Far Rockaway, Queens Monday night.

Investigators say the boy was riding along Dickens Street when a black sedan hit his bike, sending the boy flying into the air.

The child was transported to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police say it appears the vehicle had the right of way, but that driver could now face charges for fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.