Filed Under:Alex Denis, Competitive Eating, Joey Chestnut, Local TV, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Nathan's Hot Dog-Eating Contest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBSNewYork)Joey Chestnut may be the “top dog” at the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, but this weekend it was a different story.

The competitive eating champion came in third place in a cheese curd eating contest at the Wisconsin State Fair.

“No excuses, I just was slow,” said Chestnut. “I didn’t find a fast rhythm.”

Chestnut, who ate 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes in July, is the reigning male champion. The legendary competitive eater has won the event 10 times and holds the hot dog-eating world record.

The Wisconsin event featured small pieces of curdled milk to be gobbled down in six minutes, with the winner for most eaten talking home a $4,000 prize.

“If they have me back next year, I’ll find a faster way to eat them,” said Chestnut. “There’s nothing worse than getting third.”

The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is competitive eating’s biggest event of the year.

