NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who works for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation was arrested Monday in connection to a rash of armed robberies in Queens.

26-year-old Donald Grier was busted after at least five women were attacked and robbed in the borough over the past two weeks. In each instance, police say the suspect demanded cash after threatening the women with a machete.

The latest of five incidents happened last week on 29th Street near 35th Avenue, where the suspect allegedly attacked a 28-year-old from behind, put her in a chokehold, stole her purse and ran off.

Some of the victims were roughed-up during the robberies. Police said one was treated at the hospital for cuts and scrapes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.