WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Long Island say they busted a drug operation this weekend they blame for several fatal overdoses and ongoing complaints from the community.

Benji Diskin, 61, of Wantagh, was arrested and faces nine charges related to narcotics production and distribution.

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Wantagh man on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:40 p.m. in Wantagh.

Search warrants for the Wantagh residence and a storage facility in Amityville were carried out on Saturday, finding evidence police say included heroin, cocaine, crack, Suboxone, Clonazepam, and packaging items commonly used to sell control substances. An undisclosed among of cash was also seized.

Police say the alleged suspect behind the operation sold drugs to people throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties.