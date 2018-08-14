CARMEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was neighbors to the rescue in the northern suburbs.

Putnam County residents rescued a woman who accidentally drove her car into a swimming pool, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported Tuesday.

“As I turn to get off the treadmill, I see a car fly into the pool,” Jeffrey Feinberg said.

That’s not exactly how Feinberg planned on finishing his morning workout, but for his neighbor’s sake it’s a good thing he and his friend are gym rats.

“I dropped everything, ran out and said, ‘Steve, come on. A car just went into the pool,'” Feinberg said.

The two men, both around 70 years old, sprung into action to save their neighbor after she drove her four-door sedan into their clubhouse pool on Monday.

“Steve jumped in. I ran to the other side because the car was facing backwards,” Feinberg said.

Feinberg said the 67-year-old woman, who wants to remain anonymous, accidentally floored the gas pedal instead of hitting the brake. She was stopping to pick up mail at their clubhouse, but instead plowed through the fence and ended up in about 5 feet of water.

“The car was actually floating. It didn’t go all the way down to the bottom, so he was able to push it towards a shallower end,” Feinberg said.

That’s when they were able to get the window down and pull the resident to safety. She escaped unharmed.

“It’s just a pretty scary thing,” Feinberg said.

It at a 55-plus senior living community called The Retreat At Carmel Condominiums in Putnam County. Residents said they’re lucky it was a rainy morning so no one was in the pool when the accident happened. But they also feel for the driver.

“I could imagine what this individual felt, being in the pool, in the car and the car filling up with water,” resident Marino Lividini said.

The car was removed just hours later. The pool was then drained and cleaned. On Tuesday, it was refilled.

The hero of the story said he’s hoping something like this doesn’t happen again, but he is willing to save another person if he has to.

“I did what I had to do, try and help someone and did the best we could,” Feinberg said.

Forget about lifting weights. He will just lift cars instead.

The pool is expected to reopen Wednesday.