NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nathan Briscoe was just 3 months old when his dad in the military was deployed to Poland.

His mom says the little boy had trouble sleeping after that since dad was the one who always put him to bed, reports CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Then mom found “The Daddy Doll,” and that’s all it took for Nathan to find the comfort to settle down for sleep.

“Daddy Dolls” are specially made for military families – with images of deployed loved ones in uniforms on them – and a recording device so parents can send special messages.

Both mothers and fathers serving in the military have had their images printed onto the dolls.