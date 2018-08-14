BRICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Some evacuees are still days away from returning to their flood-soaked homes in parts of New Jersey, which saw 8 inches of rainfall Monday after a storm-filled weekend.

As many did not live in flood plains, their lack of flood insurance is leaving them in need of aid, CBS2’s Jenna Deangelis reports.

The view from over Brick Township in New Jersey gives a glimpse of the devastation on the ground.

“The worst part is watching water come in and not being able to do anything about it,” said resident Angel Santos, one of many affected by the heavy storms.

Room to room, he shows how flood water drenched and destroyed the new home he and his wife worked so hard for, including ruining new furniture they just bought last Friday.

Brick Township was among several municipalities to declare a state of emergency. The feeling of helplessness swept over 80 residents of a senior living community who had to be rescued in the rapidly rising flood water by fireboats.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do, find a new place to live? It’s really terrible,” said resident Sal Russo.

“He’s like, ‘Oh it’ll be OK,’ no honey, this is something we’ve never seen before,” said Linda Russo.

Police Humvees and heavy-duty military vehicles patrolling the streets are part of an experience the community is calling unexpected, but local spirits remain strong.

“We will rebuild because we are Jersey people,” said Trish Pereira.

“I believe in picking up the pieces and starting again, and I will with the grace of God,” said Santos.