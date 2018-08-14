GREAT NECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – What began as a social visit in Nassau County took a violent and deadly turn to “rid the house of evil” by stabbing a British woman to death with a kitchen knife in a Great Neck home, according to police.

Authorities in Nassau County have arrested a 66-year-old woman in connection to the death of a 60-year-old on Monday, reports CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

Faye Doomchin, 66, of Great Neck, is facing a second degree murder charge and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police homicide squad, the victim from England was visiting the United States and had lunch with a man and Doomchin. The three of them then went back to the house in Great Neck for coffee and cake and to listen to the man play piano.

There Doomchin allegedly made statements that she did not like the woman from England and she had to “rid the house of evil.”

“She then appeared from the kitchen with a kitchen knife, went right over to her and stabbed her in the chest,” said Fitzpatrick.

Police say the victim and Doomchin had never met before Monday, but the man from Queens was friends with both of them.

“There was no pre-meditation to that, there were no incidents prior to that,” said Fitzpatrick. “We’re still looking into what may have precipitated this as the investigation continues.”

Police responded on Monday to a residence on North Road and the victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Fitzpatrick said Doomchin lived at the house with her husband and a 22-year-old adopted daughter. He also noted Doomchin had one prior arrest from a prior assault in 1999 where a knife was also used.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of family members while the investigation continued.