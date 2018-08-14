37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Michigan

MILLINGTON, Mich. (CBSNewYork) — A group of young girls escaped a terrifying attack in eastern Michigan.

It happened Friday as the four walked home from a Speedway convenience store in the village of Millington.

11-year-old Allison Eickhoff says a man grabbed them and tried to drag them off. They fought back with everything they could muster, including cups of hot coffee.

“He grabbed me like this, ‘You’re coming with me!’,” Allison said. “My sister’s friend just kept hitting, kicking, and scratching him and I just kept hitting him too.”

The girls ran to a nearby business to safety and police arrested the man a short time later. He’s facing several charges, including kidnapping.

