NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jury deliberations are expected to begin in the retrial of Norman Seabrook, the former head of the city’s correction officers’ union accused of investing $20 million in union pension money in a risky hedge fund.

Prosecutors alledge Seabrook made the investment in exchange for a $60,000 bride.

Jona Rechnitz testified he delivered the cash bribe in 2014, while Seabrook’s lawyer called Rechnitz “a pathological liar.”

Seabrook’s first trial ended with a hung jury last year.