NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday signed legislation putting a cap on rideshare services in New York City.

The initiative, in part, requires the Taxi and Limousine Commission to suspend issuing for-hire vehicle licenses for 12 months, allowing the city to study the impact of the industry and establish regulations.

MORE: NYC Council Votes To Rein In Ride Sharing Companies

Uber and Lyft opposed the legislation, claiming it would make it harder for customers to find rides. De Blasio has argued the companies’ current business strategies are working against customers and employees alike.

“It’s bad enough that our streets are clogged, what’s even worse is the wages of hard working drivers have been driven down and down and down further,” the mayor said.

The legislation makes New York the first city in the nation to put a limit on rideshare services.