NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study warns that exposure to blue light that comes from smartphones and tablets could lead to vision problems later in life.

The University of Toledo study, which was first published on July 5 in the journal Scientific Reports, found blue light triggers a toxic reaction in the eye, killing photo receptors, which can’t be restored once they die off. That leads to macular degeneration — an incurable condition which causes blindness.

“It’s no secret that blue light harms our vision by damaging the eye’s retina,” Ajith Karunarathne, one of the study’s authors, said in a statement. “Our experiments explain how this happens, and we hope this leads to therapies that slow macular degeneration, such as a new kind of eye drop.”

Researchers say people should wear sunglasses that filter out UV and blue light, and should avoid using digital devices in the dark.

“By learning more about the mechanisms of blindness in search of a method to intercept toxic reactions caused by the combination of retinal and blue light, we hope to find a way to protect the vision of children growing up in a high-tech world,” Karunarathne said.

Apple, Amazon and Google are among the companies that have introduced blue light filters to limit users’ exposure.