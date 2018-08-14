Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Transportation Security Administration officer at Newark Liberty International Airport showed off his moves during a dance battle with a young boy.
The agency posted the video on Twitter showing Officer Joshua McCall getting his groove on.
TSA officials say he was helping a family of five go through security when one of the kids challenged him to a dance off.
He, of course, had no choice but to oblige.
You can see the officer does a pretty decent job of keeping up with the boy.