NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Transportation Security Administration officer at Newark Liberty International Airport showed off his moves during a dance battle with a young boy.

.@TSA officer at @EWRairport was assisting a family through

the screening process when one of the family’s three children began dancing. The TSA officer admired the dance moves that the boy showed and that’s when the boy challenged the office to a dance battle. Game on! pic.twitter.com/tYBBC5Uk27 — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) August 14, 2018

The agency posted the video on Twitter showing Officer Joshua McCall getting his groove on.

TSA officials say he was helping a family of five go through security when one of the kids challenged him to a dance off.

He, of course, had no choice but to oblige.

You can see the officer does a pretty decent job of keeping up with the boy.