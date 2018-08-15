By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Rain has been in the forecast the last few days, but now we’re only talking about sunshine! In addition to this, it will be our hottest day in the last week with feels like temps in the mid 90s or so. Stay cool out there!

A few clouds will float by tonight, but it will remain quiet. Expect temps to remain on the mild side in the 70s.

Tomorrow’s looking like another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, and it will remain hot, for sure. That said, you’ll want to take it easy once again, reapply the sunscreen, and stay hydrated.

There’s not much of a break in the heat come Friday, but we will see showers and storms return to the forecast. Bummer!