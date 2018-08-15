37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We can finally put the rain & flooding behind us for this week.

A fine airmass arrives today allowing for temps to soar to 90° and the sun will be shining all day.

nu tu 7day auto 11 8/15 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

A west wind keeps us dry and the humidity on the lower side. It will still be & feel like a hot day, but the humidity will not be as oppressive.

Temps will start on the slightly cooler sided due to high pressure settling overhead.

Tomorrow will be another hot one, setting us up for a potential heat wave by Friday.

– G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s