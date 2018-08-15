By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We can finally put the rain & flooding behind us for this week.

A fine airmass arrives today allowing for temps to soar to 90° and the sun will be shining all day.

A west wind keeps us dry and the humidity on the lower side. It will still be & feel like a hot day, but the humidity will not be as oppressive.

Temps will start on the slightly cooler sided due to high pressure settling overhead.

Tomorrow will be another hot one, setting us up for a potential heat wave by Friday.

– G