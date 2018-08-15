37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:New Jersey, New York

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials issued a new warning about mailbox thefts in Rockland County, New York and Bergen County, New Jersey.

Police in Mahwah released a picture of three mailboxes right next to a post office that were broken into overnight. They say a fourth mailbox on Franklin Turnpike was also targeted.

Cops in Suffern say thieves stole mail from a mailbox on Chestnut Street.

If you placed mail containing personal information in any of the vandalized mailboxes, you’re urged to contact police.

