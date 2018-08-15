MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials issued a new warning about mailbox thefts in Rockland County, New York and Bergen County, New Jersey.

Police in Mahwah released a picture of three mailboxes right next to a post office that were broken into overnight. They say a fourth mailbox on Franklin Turnpike was also targeted.

MPD and US Postal authorities investigating theft of mail from 4 mail boxes in Mahwah – 3 adjacent to Post Office and one in front of 400 Franklin Tpke. If you placed mail in these boxes with personal identifying information within 24 hours you are urged to contact MPD. pic.twitter.com/dg4KVnaNgm — Mahwah Police Dept. (@Mahwah_Police) August 15, 2018

Cops in Suffern say thieves stole mail from a mailbox on Chestnut Street.

If you placed mail containing personal information in any of the vandalized mailboxes, you’re urged to contact police.