Comments
MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials issued a new warning about mailbox thefts in Rockland County, New York and Bergen County, New Jersey.
Police in Mahwah released a picture of three mailboxes right next to a post office that were broken into overnight. They say a fourth mailbox on Franklin Turnpike was also targeted.
Cops in Suffern say thieves stole mail from a mailbox on Chestnut Street.
If you placed mail containing personal information in any of the vandalized mailboxes, you’re urged to contact police.