NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new pop-up exhibit in Manhattan will satisfy your sweet tooth and your social media profile.

Candytopia features artwork that’s all made from candy. It’s an interactive art installation that’s a treat for the senses.

The real-life Candy Land is covered in bright colors and filled with sweet smells and sugar-coated confections you can taste along the way.

Behind a warehouse door off 32nd Street in Penn Plaza awaits the candy-lovers’ dream, where treats literately drop from the sky.

During the hour-long tour, hosts guide you through more than 12 rooms covered in life-sized creations that each took tens of thousands of candies to build.

From a sweet commute to an underwater adventure, it’s the sweet dream of co-creator Jackie Sorkin.

“It’s really hundreds of thousands of hours of creating, fabrication, design, sculpting, engineering. There are so many components that go into this,” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Lovingly referred to as the Candy Queen, Sorkin styles events for countless stars, including Katy Perry, whose figure makes an appearance.

The traveling Candytopia has a unique flavor for every city. Here, it blends classic Frank Sinatra with trendy Cardi B.

While Sorkin is sweet on all the team’s creations, she said, “it is the time of the unicorn right now, isn’t it? Everyone wants to be a unicorn.”

Get ready to strike a pose. Every angle is a perfect backdrop for a quick pic and sugar overload.

“You will have a sugar high. If you don’t, you will offend the Candy Queen,” said Sorkin.

Talk about a candy overload – you can end the experience in a pool full of marshmallows.

The pop-up shop opens Wednesday and runs until November 15. Tickets are $34 for adults and $26 for kids. Ages three and under are free. For more information, click here.