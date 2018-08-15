37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crown Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say is behind a frightening attack in Brooklyn.

The man was captured on surveillance video approaching a woman, putting her in a chokehold and knocking her to the ground before taking off with her backpack.

It happened late last week on Bergen Street near Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights.

The 34-year-old victim was treated for cuts and bruises.

Police describe the suspect as a black man with a beard last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and red sneakers.

