NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver accused of slamming into a young boy on a bicycle and speeding off will be arraigned Wednesday.

Agostinho Sinclair, 41, was silent as he was escorted out of the 101 Precinct in handcuffs Tuesday. But the grandmother of his alleged victim had plenty to say.

“(It was) his 11th birthday! You should have stopped!” she said.

Police said the hit-and-run happened Monday night in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Video shows 11-year-old Richard Glanville riding his bike at the intersection of Healy Avenue and Dickens Street. His body hits the windshield and flips over the car before the driver takes off, leaving the boy in the middle of the road.

“They called my phone and told me that he’s with my son and he just got hit by a car and gave me the address, and I just ran out of the house immediately,” the boy’s mother, Kahvene Glanville, told CBS2 in an exclusive interview.

His mother said the only thing he remembers is being in the ambulance.

“He said he was in a little bit of pain, his face was all bruised up, his bike was completely destroyed,” she said.

A few blocks away from the scene, police found a car with a shattered windshield. Shortly after, Sinclair was arrested on multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

“It’s just heartbreaking. I can’t believe that you would hit a child and you would just leave the scene, not even to see if he was OK,” said the boy’s mother. “I don’t know, I’m completely in shock about this whole situation.”

Doctors say Glanville should make a full recovery.