NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — More than two dozen people were rushed to the hospital after overdosing in a public park in Connecticut.

It happened Wednesday morning on the New Haven Green near Yale University.

Emergency crews showed up and found some people passed out and unresponsive, while others were complaining of nausea or were vomiting.

Police are still waiting for toxicology results, but believe the victims had been using synthetic marijuana — also known as K2.

“We heard from people on the Green that it potentially contained PCP, and some of the reactions in the emergency room suggest there was an opioid involved as well,” said EMS Medical Director Sandy Bogucki.

Two of the victims were suffering from life threatening symptoms, according to officials. Meanwhile, police are questioning a known drug dealer who may be responsible for the bad batch.