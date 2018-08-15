PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday was the first day of classes for students in Parkland, Florida, who are still recovering from a mass shooting that left 17 people dead.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School opened with tighter security. The upgrades cost more than $6 million and include more security cameras with a single-entry point system. Classroom doors will also lock automatically, and the number of on-campus security personnel has doubled to 18.

Students and staff are now required to wear identification at all times after police say a former student opened fire inside the school last February.

Florida will soon launch a new app that will allow people to anonymously report suspicious activity in the state’s schools.