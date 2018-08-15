37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Washington Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City health department has identified the source of a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak that sickened dozens of people in Upper Manhattan.

Health officials believe it originated in a cooling tower at the Sugar Hill Project on Saint Nicholas Avenue.

Legionella bacteria from the cooling tower matched strains collected from patients.

In total, 27 people were sickened in Washington Heights and Hamilton Heights, including one person who died.

Legionaries’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria that grow in warm water. It can be contracted by breathing in water vapor containing the bacteria. The disease isn’t contagious and can be treated by antibiotics if caught early.

The cooling tower has since been disinfected.

For more information, click here.

