Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We stay dry once again today under a mix of sun and thin clouds. Temps this afternoon will be a touch hotter, reaching the low 90s. Along with a slight uptick in humidity, it’ll feel like the mid 90s.

The heat advisory remains in effect through tomorrow for NYC metro. Friday starts off dry, but increasing clouds through the day will lead to another round of scattered showers & storms for the PM hours. A few could be on the strong side. Highs in the upper 80s, feeling like low to mid 90s.

For the weekend, the front looks slow to pass so expect a lingering risk on Saturday. But good news! The second half of the weekend is looking dry and much more comfortable.