37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMLauren Lake's Paternity Court
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Weather Headlines

Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu tri state travel 11 8/16 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

We stay dry once again today under a mix of sun and thin clouds. Temps this afternoon will be a touch hotter, reaching the low 90s. Along with a slight uptick in humidity, it’ll feel like the mid 90s.

nu tu alert heat advisory6 8/16 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

The heat advisory remains in effect through tomorrow for NYC metro. Friday starts off dry, but increasing clouds through the day will lead to another round of scattered showers & storms for the PM hours. A few could be on the strong side. Highs in the upper 80s, feeling like low to mid 90s.

nu tu tri state travel 11 8/16 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

For the weekend, the front looks slow to pass so expect a lingering risk on Saturday. But good news! The second half of the weekend is looking dry and much more comfortable.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s