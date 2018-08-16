NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is at the center of a political firestorm after saying America was “never that great.”

The governor made the comment while signing a bill Wednesday for stricter penalties for sex traffickers.

“The simple point is all this comes down to: We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” he said.

There were gasps from the audience and Cuomo tried to explain himself.

“We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women – 51 percent of our population – is gone and every woman’s full potential is realized,” he said.

It seemed to be a jab at President Donald Trump, and Republicans, including the president, fired back.

“Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!” Trump tweeted.

“WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT.” Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Soon after, the governor retweeted the president, writing, “What you say would be ‘great again’ would not be great at all…We will not go back to discrimination, segregation, sexism, isolationism, racism or the KKK. Like NY’s motto says: Excelsior — Ever Upward (not backward).”

.@RealDonaldTrump: What you say would be 'great again' would not be great at all…We will not go back to discrimination, segregation, sexism, isolationism, racism or the KKK. Like NY's motto says: Excelsior — Ever Upward (not backward) https://t.co/nrcUrsYJCO — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 16, 2018

Cuomo’s opponents said they’re stunned by his remarks. Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro posted, “Tell those who gave their lives in service to a grateful nation… America, with its imperfections, has always been great.”

Tell those who gave their lives in service to a grateful nation… America, with its imperfections, has always been great. #NeverThatGreat pic.twitter.com/pdYnRndHFN — Marc Molinaro (@marcmolinaro) August 16, 2018

State Republican Chairman Ed Cox added, “It’s shocking that Andrew Cuomo would make such an offensive remark that insults the people of this country, the ideals upon which she was founded.”

Trying to do damage control, the governor’s team issued a statement, saying Cuomo does think America is great but that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman and child has full equality.

Cuomo faces former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon in next month’s Democratic primary. The two will square off in a one-on-one debate at Hofstra University on Wednesday, Aug. 29, airing at 7 p.m. on CBS2.