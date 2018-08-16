37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Lack Of Tides Resulting In Bacteria Staying Near Shoreline; Results From Next Round Of Tests Expected To Be Known By 3 p.m.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — People in Seaside Heights were sweating it out late Thursday morning, after being told they couldn’t go in the water.

New Jersey health officials said the contaminated water was not safe for swimming, CBS2’s Clark Fouraker reported.

The boardwalk was quiet and the water was still closed throughout all 16 blocks of Seaside Heights beaches. Beach goers could still set up chairs and get some sun on the sand, but the next chance the water could be open was not expected to happen until the next round of water test results come back — by around 3 p.m.

beach Seaside Heights Beaches Closed Due To Contaminated Water

Health officials temporarily closed the beaches in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, on Aug. 16, 2018, due to water contamination. (Photo: CBS2)

The Department of Environmental Protection and Ocean County Board of Health were doing the testing.

A high level of bacterial in the water is what led to the closures, because people can get sick if they ingest the contaminated water, officials said.

The problem is happening because of calmer ocean waters the last couple of days. The lack of tides has basically prevented the water from cleaning itself and pulling waste out to sea and away from the beach.

“This past week there’s been a lot of seagulls eating the bait fish, and what I’ve heard is there’s a lot of seagull waste in the water that caused the bacterial levels to go up,” said John Foy of Toms River.

Seaside Heights has waived all wristband fees on Thursday and is giving folks who show up a free day pass to use in the future. The mayor said as soon as he gets the green light from health officials, the water will be back open.

Please stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

