NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man they say is the burglary suspect who has struck at least nine times in Manhattan since June.

Irving Talavera, 49, is accused of break in to two salons, three restaurants, a gym, a sports bar, and other establishments, making off with more than $35,000.

He has been charged with nine counts of burglary, grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny.

On Thursday, investigators offered details of each alleged burglary and surveillance video from two of the incidents.

Watch: NYPD Surveillance Video Of Incident #9 on Aug. 7 at the Bleu Ciel Hair Salon On Lexington Avenue

Incident #1: It was reported to police that on June 21, 2018 at 2320 hours, an unknown individual gained entry inside of Shangri-La Nails, located at 1413 Lexington Avenue, within the confines of the 19 Precinct, by breaking through a wall with a hammer from the building next door. Once inside, the individual opened a cash register and removed $150 cash. A surveillance photo of the individual obtained from the incident location is attached and available at DCPI.

Incident #2: It was reported to police that on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 0901 hours, an unknown individual gained entry inside of Rocco Steakhouse, located at 72 Madison Avenue, within the confines of the 13 Precinct, through a maintenance door. Once inside, the individual removed $1,300 cash and a check valued at $1,000.

Incident #3: It was reported to police that on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 0154 hours, an unknown individual gained entry inside of Shorty’s restaurant, located at 62 Pearl Street, within the confines of the 1 Precinct. Once inside, the individual removed $350 cash from a cash register.

Incident #4: It was reported to police that on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 0520 hours, an unknown individual broke the front glass window of Pure Barre gym, located at 1325 Lexington Avenue, within the confines of the 19 Precinct. Once inside, the individual removed the cash register, which contained an undetermined amount of cash.

Watch: NYPD Surveillance Video Of Incident #8 on August 3 at Little Steamed Buns restaurant On East 55 Street

Incident #5: It was reported to police that on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 1900 hours, an unknown individual gained entry inside of Celestial Cleaners, located at 357 East 68 Street, within the confines of the 19 Precinct, by removing an air conditioner and entering through the window. Once inside, the individual removed $4,000 cash.

Incident #6: It was reported to police that on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 0531 hours, an unknown individual caused property damage to the front glass of Master Barbers, located at 1169 2 Avenue, within the confines of the 19 Precinct, in an attempt to gain entry. The individual was unsuccessful and fled the location.

Incident #7: It was reported to police that on Monday, July 30, 2018 at 1402 hours, an unknown individual gained entry inside of the basement of The Allie Way Sports Bar, located at 413 East 70 Street, within the confines of the 19 Precinct, via an outside cellar door. The individual removed 17 bottles of liquor valued at approximately $900 and also removed approximately $1,500 cash. A surveillance photo of the individual obtained from the incident location is attached and available at DCPI.

Incident #8: It was reported to police that on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 2344 hours, an unknown individual forcibly entered through a side door of Little Steamed Buns restaurant, located at 146 East 55 Street, within the confines of the 17 Precinct. The individual picked up the cash drawer from the counter and smashed it on the floor, breaking it open. The individual removed approximately $500 cash and three checks valued at approximately $27,000. A surveillance video of the individual obtained from the incident location is attached and available at DCPI.

Incident #9: It was reported to police that on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 0410 hours, an unknown individual used a brick to smash open the front window of the Bleu Ciel Hair Salon, located at 1146 Lexington Avenue, within the confines of the 19 Precinct. The individual proceeded to gain entry inside of the location and removed a 36″ flat-screen TV, valued at approximately $500. A surveillance video of the individual obtained from the incident location is attached and available at DCPI.