NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Intrepid.

A special ceremony will be held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Hudson River on Manhattan’s West Side. More than 300 former crew members are expected to attend.

The Intrepid was modernized after World War II and became an anti-submarine carrier. It participated in the Vietnam War and was the recovery ship for two space missions. It also had roles in the Korean and Cold wars.

The aircraft carrier was decommissioned in 1974. The 27,100-ton vessel has been a tourist attraction since it opened as the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in 1982.

More than 1 million people visit the museum every year.

Anniversary celebrations will be held through Sunday.