NEW YORK (Hoodline) – So you’re hungry—and you’re ready for some classic American fare. Good news: we’ve found the freshest spots to satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for food from the US of A.

Cash Only BBQ

774 Driggs Ave., Williamsburg

The straightforwardly-named Cash Only BBQ is a takeout and delivery restaurant for barbecue-based sandwiches and sides. Located at 774 Driggs Ave. (between Fourth and Third streets) in Williamsburg, it specializes in smoked beef, pork, and jackfruit.

On the menu, cash-bearing customers will find sandwiches like the brisket melt, with melted cheese and layers of beef brisket, as well as the veggie smoked jackfruit (which can be substituted for any protein). Sides include rosemary shallot fries and banh mi slaw. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Cash Only BBQ currently holds five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating an enthusiastic reception from patrons.

Yelper Stefan F., who reviewed Cash Only BBQ on August 7, wrote, “I love the brisket sandwich. Perfectly fatty. The lemonade was awesome as well.”

Everything L. agreed, “We had the smoked banh mi (made with pulled pork) and the brisket melt. Both were super tasty and flavorful. And we finished our meal with the peach cobbler pie cone… so good! Plus, I’d like to add that the staff is super friendly.”

Cash Only BBQ is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Nightingale

89 Greenwich Ave., West Village

Nightingale is an upscale West Village restaurant and cocktail bar located at 89 Greenwich Ave. (between Jane and 12th streets). Head chef Antony Nassif is fusing eclectic and elaborately presented dishes with American classics.

Diners in search of comfort food might try the six-ounce burger stuffed with foie gras and topped with red cabbage relish, or the pork belly and porcini mac and cheese. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)

With five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh eatery is on its way to becoming a new hotspot.

Yelper Mike C., who was the first to review Nightingale on July 20, wrote, “The must try is the namesake Nightingale Nest. It’s a gorgeous dish, with salmon tartare, egg yolk, avocado and Swiss chard served in a big crispy bird’s nest. … The burger and the chicken sandwich are great too.”

Chelsea H. noted, “I love the ambiance of this place. My favorite items on the menu are the lamb tartare, mac and cheese, this cucumber cocktail, the duck salad, and the impossible meatball. Service is also outstanding.”

Nightingale is open from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Sons of Thunder

225 Pearl St., Financial District

Sons of Thunder is a popular Hawaiian joint specializing in poke and hot dogs that recently opened a second location at 225 Pearl St. in the Financial District.

The spot’s organic all-beef hot dogs come in banh mi style, with pickled veggie and cilantro; chili dog style, with housemade chili, cheddar cheese sauce and scallions; and Chicago style, with tomato, onion, pickles, and mustard. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about the new FiDi location, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on the site.

Yelper Yerin Elisa K., who reviewed Sons of Thunder on August 4, wrote, “When I bit into the hot dog, I loved how there was a nice resistance to it, so it popped into my mouth. The flavors were rich and so unique — I normally do not like hot dogs, but this one I loved!”

“The hotdog is amazing and I wish I could eat the chili by the cup. It’s made in house and used only on the dogs,” Yelper J. Y. added.

Sons of Thunder is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and noon–8 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Woodpecker by David Burke

1216 Broadway (30th Street B/T Broadway and Fifth Ave.), Midtown

Woodpecker by David Burke is an upscale traditional American spot whose head chef, David Burke, appeared on Iron Chef America, as we recently reported. The restaurant, which features a communal table, private dining room and a 35-foot bar, seats 110 guests.

The bill of fare includes unique takes on plenty of American classics, from filet mignon to “clothesline” bacon slices to pizza (two words: cricket crust). (You can peruse the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp, the new project has been getting positive attention.

“Delicious cheeseburger with tons of great flavor. I snuck bits of bacon into my burger and that took it to another level,” said Yelper My N., who reviewed the spot on May 28, of the dry-aged cheeseburger.

And Yelper David K. praised the lamb chop and pork chop and recommended, “Don’t miss David’s signature cheesecake lollipops.”

Woodpecker by David Burke is open from noon–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon–10:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.