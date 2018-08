NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of people were sickened by a suspected carbon dioxide leak at a jazz club in Midtown.

Emergency crews were called to the Iridium jazz, rock and blues club on 51st Street around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

At least 28 people were sickened when CO2 apparently started leaking from a soda fountain.

Some were treated on the scene with oxygen. No one was taken to the hospital.